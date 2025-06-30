It's time to cool off at Fontwell care home with a visit from ice cream van

At Westergate House Residential Care Home in Fontwell, they were making the most of the fabulous summer sunshine. With a focus on keeping cool, uniform has been relaxed for a few days and they are ensuring everyone keeps hydrated.

Added to this, was the delightful treat of a visit from the Pinks ice-cream van. All of Westergate Houses Residents, Staff and even on-site contractors enjoyed a wonderful refreshing Ice Cream from Pinks Van.

Paul, Senior General Manager, arranged for the special surprise for everyone, and they were only too happy to enjoy refreshing ice-creams with a chocolate flake. Happy summer days!

Residents enjoyed the sweet treats and staff were very appreciative of the refreshing taste of the hand made ice cream. It was a wonderful afternoon and staff and residents alike thanked Paul for the wonderful surprise.