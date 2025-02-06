Jack in the Green receives award from Movement for Good

Jack in the Green is celebrating after receiving a £1,000 boost from Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards, thanks to heartfelt nominations from the public.

The £1,000 donation is part of Benefact Group’s annual campaign, which gives over £1 million to charities and good causes across the UK. This generous support will help Jack in the Green pay for essential infrastructure needed to run the event safely.

Keith Leech, Chair said: ‘Coming on top of the Arts Council award we are of course delighted. I would like to thank everybody who nominated us. It will make things a lot easier for us as this is the first year we are managing the whole event on our own. We want to keep this as a free event for all but the toilets alone cost us £8000, so we are still in need of donations’.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, said: “We want to thank everyone who nominated a good cause for our Movement for Goods Awards. Benefact Group is owned by a charity, and giving back is at the heart of everything we do - all our available profits go to good causes. Our mission is simple: the more we grow, the more we can give.

“It’s a privilege to support this incredible organisation, who are making such a difference in their community. We know £1,000 can go a long way in changing lives, and we can’t wait to see the impact this funding will have.”

Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group, an award-winning family of over 40 specialist financial services companies including Ecclesiastical Insurance and EdenTree asset management.