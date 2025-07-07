James MacCleary MP opens Willingdon Primary Grow Club

The Grow Club crew

On Friday 27th June, Grow Community, the school gardening club for Willingdon Primary arranged an opening ceremony for the area and welcomed James MacCleary, our local MP and Councillor John Pritchett, chair of our local council & his wife to attend and cut the ribbon for us. Mr MacCleary also chatted to the children in assembly that day and held a Q & A session with the children.

It was a pleasure to invite them into school. Grow Club is run by Elise Mongardi and is proving to be very popular as an after school club and in promoting home grown produce.