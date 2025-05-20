James MacCleary MP secures key meeting with minister on Newhaven traffic crisis

By Lesley Hixon
Published 20th May 2025, 13:50 BST
Lewes MP James MacClearyplaceholder image
Lewes MP James MacCleary
James MacCleary, MP for the Lewes constituency, has pressed ministers in the House of Commons over the worsening gridlock on the A259 at Newhaven – and secured a commitment from the Roads Minister to meet and discuss urgent solutions.

The Liberal Democrat MP raised the issue directly in the chamber, warning that traffic congestion – particularly around Newhaven’s swing bridge and key roundabouts – has reached breaking point, with serious consequences for local businesses and residents.

MacCleary says he has been campaigning for months to get government support for improvements to the A259 following a detailed feasibility study, but has previously received no guarantees from ministers. Today’s exchange marks a step forward, with the Minister agreeing to meet and discuss next steps.

MacCleary confirmed that he has already held meetings with National Highways and local stakeholders, and will continue to press both the government and East Sussex County Council to get on with much-needed improvements.

James MacCleary, MP for the Lewes constituency said, “This is a big step forward for my campaign for action on the A259 traffic crisis. I’ve been raising this issue with the County Council for months but been getting no progress so I decided to take it straight to the government. I’m grateful to the Roads Minister for agreeing to meet and talk seriously about how we fix this.

“All of us suffer from constant delays on the A259 - particularly in Newhaven. We see the queues every day, and we all know the toll it’s taking – on small businesses, on emergency services, on our environment. This isn’t just a transport issue – it’s about growth, jobs and quality of life.

“£250,000 was spent on a study on the road but there was no budget to actually make the improvements recommended. Key upgrades to dangerous junctions at Bishopstone and elsewhere need to go ahead now.

“I’ll be pushing hard in that meeting for real solutions – not more delay.

“We’ve had enough studies. We need action.”

Related topics:NewhavenLiberal DemocratA259House of CommonsEast Sussex County Council
