James MacCleary MP surgery at Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council office
Chair John Pritchett BEM said how pleased they were to meet him and have a surgery in the Parish Office, and then on to the Willingdon Hib library for a cup of tea and meet with residents and the library volunteers.
Following a successful morning in Willingdon today 28th September the next Surgery will be Saturday 25th January 2025 9.30 am – 11.30 am The Parish Office, The Triangle James MacCleary MP will be holding a surgery to meet with local residents and to discuss matters of concern.
This is a chance for residents to ask any questions. To speak with James, please contact [email protected] to request an appointment which will be available on a first come first served basis.
