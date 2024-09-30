James MacCleary MP surgery at Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council office

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chair John Pritchett BEM with Cllr Fran Pritchett and Cllr Andy Watkins met with James MacCleary MP before his surgery to discuss the Medical Centre for Willingdon which are yet to happen.

Chair John Pritchett BEM said how pleased they were to meet him and have a surgery in the Parish Office, and then on to the Willingdon Hib library for a cup of tea and meet with residents and the library volunteers.

Following a successful morning in Willingdon today 28th September the next Surgery will be Saturday 25th January 2025 9.30 am – 11.30 am The Parish Office, The Triangle James MacCleary MP will be holding a surgery to meet with local residents and to discuss matters of concern.

This is a chance for residents to ask any questions. To speak with James, please contact [email protected] to request an appointment which will be available on a first come first served basis.