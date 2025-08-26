Janet Miles celebrates 50 years of working for Petworth law firm
Starting her legal career on 18 August 1975, Janet has been the cornerstone of the Petworth office, known for her dedication, professionalism and warm presence.
Over the decades, Janet has seen the company grow and transform from Anderson Longmore & Higham to Anderson Rowntree and now to Glanvilles Anderson Rowntree, but her commitment has never wavered. She has experienced and adapted to all the changes, not only to the personnel within the office but also the ever changing law and technology over those years.
In the beautiful sunshine, in the garden of the Petworth office, the team at Glanvilles Anderson Rowntree honoured Janet with a special presentation and invited former colleagues and friends to help thank her for her loyalty and celebrating her half century of service – a rare achievement in any workplace.