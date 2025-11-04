Jason's Journey: A life-enriching pilgrimage from Duckyls Farm to Medjugorje

Jason loved his pilgrimage

Jason, a resident at Duckyls Farm, a specialist care home for adults with learning disabilities operated by the charity Diagrama Foundation, recently fulfilled a long-held dream: embarking on a spiritual pilgrimage to Medjugorje, a world-renowned Marian shrine in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The eight-day trip was Jason’s first international holiday in many years, made possible through the person-centred support approach at Duckyls Farm.

Jason, who is Catholic and was confirmed at Worth Abbey in 2018, was given the opportunity to choose between several pilgrimages, ultimately selecting Medjugorje after being captivated by images and the story behind the shrine.

“Jason really enjoyed his pilgrimage to Walsingham last year,” said Chris Carroll, Development Worker at Duckyls Farm, who accompanied Jason on the trip.

“When he saw Medjugorje and learned about its significance, he lit up. He chose it himself from a number of suggestions we made and really looked forward to it for months.”

The pilgrimage was organised by Discover Medjugorje, a travel group known for creating inclusive holiday experiences for people of all abilities and faith backgrounds.

The journey began with a flight from Gatwick to Split, Croatia, followed by a coach to Medjugorje. For Jason, just boarding a plane again was an exciting adventure. But the highlights didn’t stop there.

“Jason was embraced by the group immediately,” said Chris. “Every morning at breakfast, people would seek him out just to say good morning. He’s got a fun-loving personality that people gravitate toward. He loved being part of the group.”

Jason immersed himself in the spiritual life of Medjugorje, attending daily Mass and staying for the full duration of long services, something many pilgrims don’t do. He visited churches, historical sites, and even purchased rosaries for his housemates and staff at Duckyls Farm. His favourite stop was the Cenacolo Community, where he met recovering addicts who shared stories of transformation through faith.

“He was really touched by their joy and humour,” Chris added. “Jason connected especially with one former addict who had been a talented basketball player, one of Jason’s favourite sports.”

Back at Duckyls Farm, Jason was eager to share stories and photos with his housemates, inspiring them to consider their own future holiday dreams. His trip was more than just a holiday it was a celebration of faith, independence, and personal growth.

“This experience reflects everything we stand for at Diagrama Foundation and Duckyls Farm,” said Karen Tolton, Registered Manager, Duckyls Farm. “We believe in enabling people to live their best lives, supporting them as individuals, and respecting their passions and beliefs. Jason’s pilgrimage shows what’s possible when care is truly person-centred.”

Jason’s journey to Medjugorje is just one example of how Diagrama Foundation’s tailored support helps residents live fulfilling, enriched lives. Whether performing in theatre, coaching movement workshops, or travelling abroad, Jason continues to shine.

As one family member said at a recent Duckyls BBQ: “Jason just seems to be really enjoying his life right now.”

For more information about Duckyls Farm and Diagrama Foundation’s services, please visit: www.diagramafoundation.org.uk

If you’d like to support the residents at Duckyls Farm, you can help by purchasing an item from their Amazon Wishlist: https://linktr.ee/diagramaamazonwishlist. Every contribution, big or small, helps enhance the daily lives of the people we support.