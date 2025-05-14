Jazz on a summer's day in Burgess Hill
On Tuesday 27th May between 2.00pm and 4.00pm the u3a jazz group meet at Burgess Hill Town FC in Maple Drive for a live performance from Penny Payne.
She will be accompanied by Stephen Davis and the Gentle Jazz Trio.
It will be an entertaining and enjoyable afternoon, although sadly we cannot accommodate children.
The £5.00 entry fee will include tea/coffee and biscuits during the interval.