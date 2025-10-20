Jess Brown-Fuller MP gets hands-on at Goodwood Education Trust

Toasting marshmallows over the fire was just one of the activities Jess Brown-Fuller MP was able to try, when she joined students from Bishop Luffa School at their weekly Forest School session with the Goodwood Education Trust.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Education Trust is an independent environmental education charity operating on the Goodwood Estate near Chichester, and has been connecting children with nature for almost 50 years. The Trust runs three programmes, Farm Visits, Forest School, and Children in the Community.

The Trust, as a recognised Forest School Provider, runs Forest School sessions for 7 schools, mainly secondary, as part of their weekly curriculum. Schools make this opportunity available to children who are struggling with mainstream schooling, for a variety of reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Trust team, the school staff, and importantly to the children themselves, Jess learnt that Forest School is much more than fire lighting, den building or clay crafting. It’s about gaining self confidence, making positive choices, developing emotional resilience, trying new things and working with trusted adults. All skills which are transferable back to the school environment, keeping the students engaged and ready for learning.

Jess brown-Fuller With Goodwood Education Trust Staff and Trustees

During her visit, Jess was also able to meet Lloyd McNeill, Chair of Trustees and Matthew Baker, Trustee, who showed her the very newly installed robotic milking parlour on Home Farm. It was absolutely incredible to see the robots in action, and hear about how the Education Trust farming visits bring learning about food and farming to life.

Catherine Cannon, Trust Manager said, ‘We’re delighted to welcome Jess back to the Education Trust, and it was wonderful for her to spend time in our beautiful semi-ancient woodland, and hear from the children themselves what a difference this time makes’.

Lin Roberts, Pastoral Support Assistant at Bishop Luffa School said, ‘Forest School offers so much to our students, who attend for a variety of reasons. The more relaxed environment and therapeutic approach works, often when nothing else seems to. With one of our children, it was the first time we’d ever seen them smile. We’ve observed that Forest School can be much more accessible than lessons in school for students for whom English is an Additional Language, as there is less of a language barrier – all the skills they learn, they learn by watching and having a go, rather than listening and writing down. There are far fewer barriers to learning in the woods’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess Brown-Fuller MP said, ‘It was a pleasure to visit the Goodwood Education Trust, an independent charity. It is an example of how outdoor learning, taking place outside of a traditional classroom setting, can transform the lives of young people. I have seen first-hand how time in nature builds vital skills like confidence, curiosity, and resilience. For fifty years, the Education Centre has shown a remarkable commitment to helping young people connect with the natural world, and it’s fantastic to see that legacy continuing to grow for future generations.