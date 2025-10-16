Jess Brown-Fuller MP launches Christmas Card Competition for local children

Jess Brown-Fuller MP is inviting all primary school-aged children across the Chichester constituency to take part in her annual Christmas Card Competition.

The winning design will feature on Jess’s official 2025 Christmas card, which is sent to community leaders, local organisations and residents across the constituency, celebrating the creativity of Chichester’s youngest artists.

Entries can be created in any medium, from paint and pencil to digital designs, and should capture the joy and spirit of the festive season.

The deadline for submissions is Saturday 8 November 2025.

Entries can be sent either:

By post to:

Jess Brown-Fuller MP

House of Commons

London SW1A 0AA

By email to:

Jess said: “I apologise for mentioning Christmas so early, but print deadlines mean there’s not long to get your designs in.

Last year, I was lucky enough to receive so many wonderful entries that they covered an entire wall in my office. I’d love to see if we can beat that this year.

This competition is such a lovely way to celebrate the imagination and talent of local children and to share a bit of festive joy across Chichester.”