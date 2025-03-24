Jess Brown-Fuller MP showcases Chichester’s hidden gems in English Tourism Week video

As part of English Tourism Week (14 – 23 March), Jess Brown-Fuller, MP for Chichester has released a video celebrating the beauty, culture and history of Chichester, shining a light not only on its well-known attractions but also on the hidden gems that make the area truly special.

The video begins with Jess inviting viewers to “share a secret” with her before unveiling a selection of Chichester’s must-visit spots. From the internationally renowned Chichester Festival Theatre and Pallant House Gallery to the breathtaking landscape of Chichester Harbour and the excitement of Goodwood Racecourse, the city offers something for everyone.

“Chichester is known for its stunning coastline, vibrant arts scene and rich history,” Jess says. “But for me, it’s the unique and quirky experiences; the things you can enjoy for free, whether with family or on your own, that make this place so special.”

She highlights the unexpected joys to be found throughout the constituency: wandering through beautiful gardens, enjoying civic ceremonies, festivals and parades, and discovering historic landmarks. The video also showcases the area’s natural beauty, from exploring nature reserves to sailing or relaxing on Chichester’s Blue Flag beaches.

Jess Brown-Fuller MP in Chichester

As English Tourism Week comes to an end, Jess reaffirms her commitment to supporting the local economy, protecting Chichester’s natural environment and ensuring the area continues to thrive year-round.

“I know how lucky I am to represent this extraordinary part of the UK,” she adds. “We have our challenges, and I am working hard to address them, but this week is a time to celebrate all that makes Chichester such a wonderful place to live, work and visit.”