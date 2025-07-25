Jess Brown-Fuller MP soars above Chichester constituency in a motor glider!
Jess Brown-Fuller MP said: “It was a real privilege to see the beautiful Chichester constituency from above. I had a brilliant time. I even took the controls for a little while but thankfully Julian was on hand to take over should I have needed it.”
The flight marked the beginning of Parliamentary recess where Jess will be getting out and about across the constituency. Throughout this six-week period, Jess will be visiting local charities, businesses, and community events from Tangmere to Emsworth, Compton to Bracklesham Bay.
Jess Brown-Fuller MP said:
“Meeting people from across the constituency and discussing the issues that matter to them is without doubt the favourite part of my role as an MP. I hope to be speaking to as many people as possible so that I can represent their views when I’m back in parliament from Monday 1 September.”
Jess will also be holding advice surgeries online and in-person at various locations across Chichester constituency. If you would like to speak with Jess about an issue that you are facing, please email [email protected] to arrange a booking.
Find out more about Jess Brown-Fuller MPs activities over the summer at Jessbrownfuller.co.uk