Jess Brown-Fuller MP soars above Chichester constituency in a motor glider!

By Jess BrownFuller
Contributor
Published 25th Jul 2025, 14:05 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 14:09 BST
Jess Brown-Fuller, Lib Dem MP for Chichester, began parliamentary recess on Wednesday 23 July by with a birds-eye view of the constituency seen from a self-launching motor glider. The tour was led by Julian Hitchcock of Bognor Regis Gliding Club, whose personal passion for gliding led him to open the club in 2016.

Jess Brown-Fuller MP said: “It was a real privilege to see the beautiful Chichester constituency from above. I had a brilliant time. I even took the controls for a little while but thankfully Julian was on hand to take over should I have needed it.”

The flight marked the beginning of Parliamentary recess where Jess will be getting out and about across the constituency. Throughout this six-week period, Jess will be visiting local charities, businesses, and community events from Tangmere to Emsworth, Compton to Bracklesham Bay.

Jess Brown-Fuller MP gets ready to take off in a self-launching glider at Bognor Regis Gliding Club on the edge of Chichester constituency.placeholder image
“Meeting people from across the constituency and discussing the issues that matter to them is without doubt the favourite part of my role as an MP. I hope to be speaking to as many people as possible so that I can represent their views when I’m back in parliament from Monday 1 September.”

Jess will also be holding advice surgeries online and in-person at various locations across Chichester constituency. If you would like to speak with Jess about an issue that you are facing, please email [email protected] to arrange a booking.

Find out more about Jess Brown-Fuller MPs activities over the summer at Jessbrownfuller.co.uk

