Jess Brown-Fuller MP visits leading horticultural businesses in Chichester

On Friday 2 May, Jess Brown-Fuller MP joined representatives from the West Sussex Growers’ Association (WSGA) and the National Farmers' Union (NFU) to tour three leading horticultural businesses in Chichester - Barfoots, Newey and Vitacress - which grow a wide variety of ornamental plants, fruit and vegetables.

West Sussex’s horticultural sector is a powerhouse of productivity and innovation, contributing over £1 billion in annual sales and providing employment for more than 10,000 full-time equivalent workers. Its strategic significance goes beyond the local area, playing a vital role in the UK’s national food economy. Benefitting from a temperate climate and long hours of sunlight, the region is ideally suited to growing a wide variety of produce.

Despite these advantages, the sector faces several ongoing challenges. These include planning restrictions, high interest rates, unconfirmed numbers of seasonal worker visas, short-term funding which is not aligned with the parliamentary cycle and delays at border control points.

Rachael Williams, consultant for the West Sussex Growers’ Association, accompanied Jess on the visit and commented: "The West Sussex Growers’ Association was delighted to welcome Jess Brown-Fuller MP last week and take her to visit three horticultural businesses within her constituency. It was a valuable opportunity to highlight the sector’s innovation and sustainability efforts, but more importantly, to discuss the support needed from government to ensure our industry can grow and thrive."

Reflecting on the visit, Jess Brown-Fuller MP said: “One of my first summer jobs after school was at Vitacress (then known as VHB), so it was a real pleasure to return, and to also visit Barfoots and Newey to hear about innovative developments in the sector. However, it's vital that the government steps up to provide the long-term support our British food producers need to thrive in a competitive European market.”

She added: “There is also a fantastic opportunity here in Chichester to work with the WSGA on their Education Engagement programme. By collaborating with local schools, colleges, and universities, we can promote the wide variety of careers available in horticulture and encourage more young people to build their futures right here in the region.”