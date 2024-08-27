Joanna Burdett and her therapy dog complete 33-mile walk for Headway Sussex despite challenges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Joanna Burdett, alongside her therapy dog Lola, achieved a remarkable feat this past weekend, completing a demanding 33-mile walk across the South Downs to raise funds for Headway Sussex.

Braving harsh weather conditions, including rain and wind, Joanna and Lola's efforts raised an impressive £670 to support the charity’s vital services for individuals living with the effects of brain injuries.

The journey was not without its challenges. On the first day, Lola became injured and could not continue beyond mile 18. However, Joanna demonstrated incredible determination by carrying Lola for the remainder of the walk.

To express their gratitude for Joanna and Lola’s tremendous efforts, clients at Headway Sussex's Newick Hub created a handmade thank you card. This heartfelt gesture was presented to Joanna in recognition of her unwavering support and Lola’s invaluable role as a therapy dog.

Joanna & Therapy Dog, Lola.

Fundraising is a cornerstone of Headway Sussex's ability to deliver essential services to brain injury survivors. “Without the dedication and support of individuals like Joanna, we would struggle to maintain the level of care that our community depends on,” a spokesperson from Headway Sussex noted.

Donations are still being accepted to support Joanna and Lola’s campaign through their JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/joanna-burdett-1715065076788.

Inspired by their story? Headway Sussex welcomes anyone interested in fundraising to get in touch. Whether it's a walk, a run, or another creative idea, the charity is eager to support those looking to make a difference.

Joanna and Lola’s efforts have showcased the power of community and compassion. Their contributions are truly vital to sustaining Headway Sussex’s mission.