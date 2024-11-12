Jobcentre Christmas and New Year message: Build new skills through seasonal work

This week’s employment statistics highlight the great being done by Work Coaches across Hastings & Eastbourne. A particular success is the 18-24 age group, where more than 40 people in Hastings have returned to work.

Talking about how people can kick-start their careers, Caroline Williams for Hastings and Eastbourne Jobcentres said: “Now is a great time for jobseekers to give their career aspirations a new focus. One way is to apply for one of the hundreds of seasonal jobs being advertised locally for Christmas and New Year. This can turn into a stepping stone to get back into the work routine, while developing new skills and sharpening existing ones. With the support of their work coach jobseekers can get the help they need to take full advantage of opportunities available now.

“Unlocking the skills and abilities of people can improve employment prospects and jobseeking parents on Universal Credit, can now get extra financial help through increased childcare payments.

Work and Pensions Secretary, Liz Kendall MP said:

“2.8 million people – a near record number, are locked out of work due to poor health. This is bad for people, bad for businesses and it’s holding our economy back.

“That’s why our Get Britain Working plan will bring forward the biggest reforms to employment support in a generation, backed by an additional £240m of investment.

“And while it’s encouraging to see real pay growth this month, more needs to be done to improve living standards too. So, from April next year over three million of the lowest paid workers will benefit from our increase to the National Living Wage, delivering a £1,400 a year pay rise for a full-time worker.”

We will publish more details on our Get Britain Working Plan in the coming weeks.More information on DWP Budget measures is available here: Budget marks first step in plan to drive up opportunity and drive down poverty - GOV.UK

From 1 April 2025, the NLW will increase by 6.7% to £12.21 per hour for eligible workers aged 21 and over. This represents an increase of £1,400 to the annual earnings of a full-time worker on the NLW and is expected to benefit over 3 million low-paid workers.From 1 April 2025, the 18-20 NMW will increase by a record amount in both cash and percentage terms, increasing by 16.3% to £10.00 per hour, beginning to close the gap with the NLW. This represents an increase of over £2,500 to the annual earnings of a full-time worker on the 18-20 NMW and is the first step in the government’s plan to remove the discriminatory age bands and create a single adult wage rate for eligible workers.