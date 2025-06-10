Jobcentre Plus message to employers - we're open for business

This week’s employment statistics highlight the great being done by Work Coaches across East Sussex. We continue to offer intensive support to young people. In Hastings this has resulted in a significant drop in unemployment for this group.

“We know that by targeting personal support to every jobseeker, people gain the confidence to develop their abilities and skills to re-join the work force, or progress in their career. That’s why Work Coaches are working hard, ensuring jobseekers know how they can benefit from the huge amount of support available. Specialist support also continues to be available for those aged 50 Plus, or with a health condition, so they remain connected with opportunities.

“During the busy summer season, jobcentres are focussed on working with employers to increase the supply of new workers to help fill their vacancies”. Locally, we have a course running in conjunction with McDonalds in Eastbourne during June and availability on virtual courses across a variety of sectors including Health Care, Mental Health, Safeguarding, Cyber Security, Admin, Building & Construction and more. If you would like more information, please speak to your Work Coach. We will also be attending the Apprenticeship Roadshow at the White Rock in Hastings on 24th June.

Government Minister for Employment, Alison McGovern said:

Jobcentreplus logo

“Supporting more people into work and putting more money in the pockets of working people is at the heart of our Plan for Change.

“That’s why we are transforming the way we help people into secure, well-paid jobs. Six months after we launched Get Britain Working, we are already seeing the benefits with economic activity at a record high, with 500,000 more people in employment since we entered office and real wages growing more since July than in the decade after 2010.

“People all over the country are benefitting from increased training opportunities and the newly launched Jobs and Careers Service will allow us to test new and innovative approaches to personalise employment support.”