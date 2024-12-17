Jobcentres in East Sussex celebrate successful year as work coaches look forward to a busy 2025

This week’s employment statistics highlight the great being done by Work Coaches across Hastings & Eastbourne areas. A particular success is the 18-24 age group, where more than 55 people in the Hastings & Rye area have returned to work.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on a successful year at the Hastings & Eastbourne jobcentres, Caroline Williams said:“It’s been a busy, positive year at our jobcentres with everyone working hard to help jobseekers and employers. We’ve built new partnerships with businesses, some recruiting in our office. We’ve also held several, online and in person jobfairs, including the very popular specialist events for the 50 Plus and young people.

“Looking to the new year we have vacancies in virtually every sector, whether that’s hospitality or health care. Going forward we’ll be looking to expand our services to open up helping more people into fulfilling employment. Importantly jobseeking parents on Universal Credit, can get extra financial help through increased childcare payments”.

Work and Pensions Secretary, Liz Kendall MP said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Today’s figures are a stark reminder of the work that needs to be done.

“To get Britain growing again, we need to get Britain working again – so people have good jobs which pay decent wages and offer the chance to progress. “Through our Get Britain Working Plan we will do just that – transforming Jobcentres, making sure every young person is earning or learning and properly joining up work, health and skills support to drive up employment and drive down poverty in every corner of our country.

“And from April, someone working full time on the minimum wage will be £1,400 better off, meaning more money in people’s pockets, delivering on the plan for change to improve living standards and make people better off.”

INCREASE IN THE CLAIMANT COUNT

A DWP Spokesperson:

“As more people move to Universal Credit from legacy benefits, we can expect a rise in the number of claimants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to reviewing Universal Credit so people receive the support they need, while our plan to get Britain working will help more people into work and spread opportunity and prosperity to everyone – wherever they live.”