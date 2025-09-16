Jobcentres stepping up to help young education leavers across East Sussex become work-ready
Our dedicated Work Coaches are fully equipped to deliver a wide range of personalised support services tailored specifically for young people. From expert guidance on job searching to free training opportunities, CV writing, and help with job applications and interview techniques — we’re here to help every step of the way.
For those facing challenges in entering the workforce, our Youth Employability Coaches offer specialist, one-to-one support. We also provide financial assistance through the Flexible Support Fund, which can help cover costs like travel, equipment, or clothing needed for work or training.
Young people can also take advantage of exciting opportunities such as apprenticeships, work experience placements, and job fairs — all designed to build skills, boost confidence, and connect them directly with employers.