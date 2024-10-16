Joe Fisher announced as Master of Ceremonies for East Sussex Care Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are delighted to announce that highly acclaimed Compere, MC, and announcer Joe Fisher will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the 2024 event.

With over 20 years of experience across the UK and Europe, Joe brings an unmatched blend of energy, spontaneity, and professionalism to the stage.

Joe’s extensive experience includes high-profile events such as the 2012 Olympic Games at Old Trafford, five years announcing at the prestigious London Marathon, and commentary at the UCI World Cycling Championships in 2019. As a versatile host, Joe has also entertained crowds at the Royal Albert Hall, served as pitch-side announcer for Southampton FC, and contributed to major charity events such as the BBC's Children in Need Live Concerts.

Known for his engaging, witty, and inclusive style, Joe tailors each performance to the unique energy of the audience, ensuring an entertaining and unforgettable evening. His ability to "read the room" and incorporate thorough research into every event sets him apart as one of the most sought-after hosts for award ceremonies, gala dinners, and sporting events throughout the UK.

The East Sussex 2024 Care Awards Ceremony and Dinner, an evening dedicated to celebrating excellence in the care sector, is thrilled to have Joe Fisher lead the event as MC. His dynamic presence and extensive experience are sure to make the evening a memorable celebration of the remarkable achievements in care.

Event Details: Date: Thursday, 14th November, from 6.30 pm Location: East Sussex National Hotel, Nr. Uckfield.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://eastsussexpartnersincare.com/annual-care-awards/

or contact Elizabeth Mackie; [email protected]

About the Care Awards Gala: The Care Awards Gala evening is an annual event that recognises outstanding achievements within the care sector. From individual caregivers to organisations that have made a lasting impact, the event celebrates those who have gone above and beyond in providing compassionate care to others.