John Milne MP joins Active Prospects at unveiling of four new specialist homes in Horsham

Active Prospects, a charity which each year supports over 300 people with learning disabilities, and physical or mental health needs, and autistic people, has officially opened its first homes in Horsham.

This new development of four state-of-the-art flats provides much-needed homes and support for people with complex needs, helping them to live more independently within their community.

The opening was attended by John Milne, MP for Horsham, who joined Active Prospects’ CEO Maria Mills, people supported by the charity, and other guests to tour one of the new flats and experience the communal garden area. The event also showcased the Just Roaming system, a pioneering technology solution using sensors to promote independent living for people in their new homes.

There is a national shortage of specialist supported living homes for people with complex needs. This means that many people are stuck in long-term hospital settings, often far away from family or friends. Active Prospects has helped over 50 people to move from hospital into new homes over the last five years, with a 94% success rate.

John Milne MP with representatives from Active Prospects and West Sussex County Council and Brighton & Hove City Council

Mr Milne said: "It’s inspiring to see the commitment Active Prospects has made to support people with complex needs right here in Horsham. The new flats are not just homes but will enable people to be part of the Horsham community. It’s great to see Active Prospects using new technology like Just Roaming to help people to live more independently but with support available if they need it.”

The Horsham flats mark a significant milestone for Active Prospects, as they are the charity’s first homes in the area. We have closely worked with local commissioners to enable local people to live in their community.

These new properties are part of Active Prospects’ broader expansion efforts across the South East, with an additional four homes due to open in Brighton & Hove in November, all of which have been made possible by NHS capital grants.

Maria Mills, CEO of Active Prospects, shared: "We are delighted to open our first homes in Horsham and to provide a supportive, inclusive environment that meets the complex needs of the people we support.

"Our aim is to help individuals live as independently as possible, with access to both high-quality housing and innovative support systems. We are grateful for the warm welcome from the Horsham community and look forward to working together to make a positive impact."