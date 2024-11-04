John Milne MP: Protect GPs and care homes from tax hike before they shut up shop
Horsham GP’s and care providers are already in crisis, but the tax hike will add to the pressure by forcing small care providers and GPs to pay more in National Insurance Contributions.
The government provided extra funding for the NHS and other public sector organisations to cover the cost of the tax rise. However, GPs and the vast majority of care providers are private and so won't benefit from this help.
John Milne has called today for crucial health and care services in Horsham to be exempted from the NI hike - or risk them shutting up shop.
Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne, said: "The last thing I expected from the Budget was to make things worse than they already are for GPs and care providers. They’re already under immense pressure from years of Conservative mismanagement.
“I’ve been talking to Horsham GPs and the decisions the Chancellor made at the Budget will push crucial services to the brink. Some could even be forced to shut up shop.
“People must be able to access decent health and care services. To deliver this, the government must change course and exempt GPs and care providers here in Horsham from the tax hike.”