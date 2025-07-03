John Milne MP welcomed to Windermere House in Horsham

Tony Stein, chief executive of HCMS recently welcomed John Milne, Member of Parliament for Horsham, to Windermere House, a specialist care facility located within Mr Milne’s constituency.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Windermere House provides residential nursing care and tailored support for individuals living with long-term neurological conditions, including acquired brain injury, stroke, multiple sclerosis and motor neurone disease. During his visit, Mr Milne toured the facilities and met with staff and residents to gain a deeper understanding of the specialist care delivered by the service.

As part of the visit, Mr Stein and Mr Milne held productive discussions around the future of social care provision in the local area. Mr Stein outlined a number of innovative ideas designed to enhance integration between social care and the NHS, aiming to alleviate pressures on local healthcare services while ensuring individuals receive the most appropriate care in the most suitable setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Milne MP said: “It was wonderful to visit Windermere House and see firsthand the exceptional care and facilities they provide to people with complex neurological conditions. I want to thank Tony Stein and his team for the warm welcome and for showing me the innovative work they're doing.

Tony Stein (left) and John Milne MP

“The Liberal Democrats are committed to fixing our broken social care system, and facilities like Windermere House demonstrate exactly the kind of specialist, person-centred care we need to support and expand.”

Tony Stein said:"It was a real pleasure to welcome Mr Milne to Windermere House and to have the opportunity to share with him both the excellent care being delivered here and my thoughts on how social care services can play a greater role in supporting the NHS and our local healthcare partners. By developing more integrated care pathways, we can not only improve outcomes for individuals, but also help relieve some of the growing strain on acute services."

Windermere House is part of Silverlake Care, which is operated by HCMS.