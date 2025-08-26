Join Dance Scottish Eastbourne!

Do you want to meet new people?

Be part of a fun group? Feel better both physically and mentally?

If so – and don’t we all! - then come along and join Eastbourne Scottish Country Dancing Club…or Dance Scottish Eastbourne! for short.

There are two groups, which cover all ages and abilities, and which promote Scottish country dancing in a fun and relaxed atmosphere. The Thursday morning group – started just three years ago for beginners – has been a great success, while the Wednesday ‘early evening’ group has been dancing for many years, and appeals to dancers of different levels.

Both groups meet at St Saviour’s Church Hall in South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT (free parking in the church car park for dancers) : on Thursdays 10-12.00, and Wednesdays 5-7. The first ‘taster’ session is free, and the cost for each subsequent class is just £5.

Do you need to wear special shoes or a kilt? Absolutely not! Soft shoes or trainers and casual clothing are the order of the day.

Keeping fit and taking exercise are important at any age, and Dance Scottish Eastbourne! will definitely make you feel better both physically and mentally – and make you smile while doing it!

Come along and join either of the groups, make new friends and, above all, have fun!

For more information about the groups, and the classes starting in early September, contact: [email protected]