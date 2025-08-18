Join Friends of Conquest Hospital for a life-saving Emergency First Aid at Work course

If you run a small business, a community group or a charity you may need an Emergency First Aider - We are running a one-day in person certificate course that will ensure they have the skills and qualification required.

The certificate gained from participating in the course lasts for three years.

Tickets are just £120 per person.

Half of the ticket price goes to The Friends to help buy additional equipment to improve the diagnosis, care and treatment provided at the Conquest Hospital.

The training will be provided by the experienced team at 1066 Training.