Join Jack the Lad from More Radio at Walk With Purpose this Sunday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local radio personality, Jack ‘The Lad’ Hayes, from More Radio will be officially kicking off Walk With Purpose on Sunday morning, the big event along the seafront in aid of leading social care charity, Guild Care.

Jack The Lad joined the More Radio breakfast team in 2019 and he’s on air each weekday morning from 6am, broadcasting to thousands of local listeners as they start their day.

Bowers & Wilkins are the headline sponsor of this year’s Walk With Purpose. For over 50 years, Bowers & Wilkins has been dedicated to getting their listeners closer to the music they love through high quality headphones, speakers and sound bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Worthing, the company has generously chosen to sponsor Guild Care’s event which will support the charity’s vital community services for older people, people living with dementia and children & adults with learning disabilities.

Jack the Lad of More Radio is the official starter for Walk With Purpose this Sunday, September 8.

Guild Care aims to reduce social isolation and social stigma to ensure that people feel loved, cared for, connected, and accepted for who they are.

Walk With Purpose has options for every ability and fitness level, whether you’re up for the challenge of a 10k, prefer a leisurely 5k, or want to take a shorter route.

“A huge thank you to Bowers & Wilkins and Jack The Lad for all their support,” said Sophie Barton, event organiser at Guild Care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d also like to thank everyone coming along to take part on Sunday, it should be a great atmosphere. What’s more, every participant will be awarded a special medal and a commemorative t-shirt, along with a warm invitation to continue the celebrations at our family-friendly festival at Beach House Grounds where there will be live music, delicious food from local vendors, and plenty of activities for the whole family.”

After the event, Guild Care will send walkers with purpose a Digital Goodie Bag via email filled with exclusive offers and discounts to enjoy at some of Worthing's best spots. The goodie bags include offers and exclusive discounts from fantastic brands such as Bowers & Wilkins, Millets, Arena Menswear, and many more.

To secure your spot to Walk With Purpose this Sunday, September 8, register now at www.walkwithpurpose.info using code GC2024 for an exclusive discount on your ticket.