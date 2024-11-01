Join Sight Support Worthing for their Christmas Cracker!

Join Sight Support Worthing on Monday 23rd December from 10.30am-3pm for their Christmas Cracker event, complete with Santa's Grotto. They'll have carol singers, festive food and drink, games, a raffle, craft activities and more!

SSW will be creating a cozy Christmas experience with something for the whole family. Entry is free; tickets for Santa's Grotto are £6.50 and you can book here: bit.ly/SSWSantasGrotto2024 (booking essential; includes a gift and reindeer food).

SSW is conveniently located at 48 Rowlands Road with good public transport access and plenty of on-street parking nearby.