Join the fun at the Mary How Trust's Quingo Night
This is your chance to test your knowledge, enjoy a laugh with friends, and support a great cause. Whether you’re a trivia whizz or a bingo lover, Quingo promises something for everyone!
Key Details:
📍 Venue: West Chiltington Village Hall
🕖 Doors open: 7:00pm
❓ Quingo starts: 7:30pm
👥 Team size: 4–8 people
🧺 Bring your own drinks and snacks
🎟 Tickets available from: NISA (West Chiltington), The Mary How Trust Shop and Clinic, and online at: https://QuingoMaryHowTrust.eventbrite.co.uk
Thanks to the generous sponsorship of Martin Lundy-Lester, teams will be playing for some brilliant cash prizes:
- 💷 £20 to the first team to complete a line
- 💷 £100 to the overall winning team/house
There will also be a raffle with fabulous prizes, so don’t forget to bring a few extra pounds for tickets!
Gather your smartest (or luckiest!) friends and book your tickets early.
All proceeds support the Mary How Trust’s life-saving health screenings, helping us to detect early signs of serious illness and promote better health in our community.