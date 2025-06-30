Join the fun at the Mary How Trust's Quingo Night

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of brain-teasing questions and bingo excitement at the Mary How Trust’s next Quingo Night. A fantastic mix of quiz and bingo.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is your chance to test your knowledge, enjoy a laugh with friends, and support a great cause. Whether you’re a trivia whizz or a bingo lover, Quingo promises something for everyone!

Key Details:

📍 Venue: West Chiltington Village Hall

Quingo for the Mary How Trust

🕖 Doors open: 7:00pm

❓ Quingo starts: 7:30pm

👥 Team size: 4–8 people

🧺 Bring your own drinks and snacks

🎟 Tickets available from: NISA (West Chiltington), The Mary How Trust Shop and Clinic, and online at: https://QuingoMaryHowTrust.eventbrite.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to the generous sponsorship of Martin Lundy-Lester, teams will be playing for some brilliant cash prizes:

💷 £20 to the first team to complete a line

to the first team to complete a line 💷 £100 to the overall winning team/house

There will also be a raffle with fabulous prizes, so don’t forget to bring a few extra pounds for tickets!

Gather your smartest (or luckiest!) friends and book your tickets early.

All proceeds support the Mary How Trust’s life-saving health screenings, helping us to detect early signs of serious illness and promote better health in our community.