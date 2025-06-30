Join the fun at the Mary How Trust's Quingo Night

By Jamie Clark
Contributor
Published 30th Jun 2025, 11:47 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 11:52 BST
Get ready for an unforgettable evening of brain-teasing questions and bingo excitement at the Mary How Trust’s next Quingo Night. A fantastic mix of quiz and bingo.

This is your chance to test your knowledge, enjoy a laugh with friends, and support a great cause. Whether you’re a trivia whizz or a bingo lover, Quingo promises something for everyone!

Key Details:

📍 Venue: West Chiltington Village Hall

Quingo for the Mary How Trustplaceholder image
Quingo for the Mary How Trust

🕖 Doors open: 7:00pm

Quingo starts: 7:30pm

👥 Team size: 4–8 people

🧺 Bring your own drinks and snacks

🎟 Tickets available from: NISA (West Chiltington), The Mary How Trust Shop and Clinic, and online at: https://QuingoMaryHowTrust.eventbrite.co.uk

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thanks to the generous sponsorship of Martin Lundy-Lester, teams will be playing for some brilliant cash prizes:

  • 💷 £20 to the first team to complete a line
  • 💷 £100 to the overall winning team/house

There will also be a raffle with fabulous prizes, so don’t forget to bring a few extra pounds for tickets!

Gather your smartest (or luckiest!) friends and book your tickets early.

All proceeds support the Mary How Trust’s life-saving health screenings, helping us to detect early signs of serious illness and promote better health in our community.

Related topics:Tickets
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice