Join the Furze Field Manor team and make a difference in care

Furze Field Manor care home, part of Oyster Care Homes, is excited to announce a series of recruitment events taking place every Thursday, from 10am to 12pm, offering potential candidates an excellent opportunity to explore career opportunities within a luxury care setting.

Event Highlights:

Tour the Facilities: Attendees will have the chance to tour Furze Field Manor’s state-of-the-art amenities, including a bistro, cinema, hair salon, and café. Experience firsthand the modern and nurturing environment we provide for our residents.

Meet the Team: Engage with our dedicated team, from experienced managers to on-site chefs, all committed to the highest standards of care.

Immediate Interviews: Quality candidates will be interviewed on the spot. Learn about various roles in-depth and receive detailed information on working with Oyster Care Homes.

Refreshments Provided: Enjoy cakes, coffee, and tea as you explore our beautiful home and learn more about joining our team.

Furze Field Manor sets the standard for 24-hour residential, dementia, and respite care. Our experienced management team ensures a modern, nurturing environment where residents can thrive.

CEO of Oyster Care Homes, Tim Buckley, emphasises: "Our home is designed for comfort, care, and the celebration of life. We are devoted to providing a secure and loving place where residents can flourish."

In partnership with LNT Care Developments, Furze Field Manor is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions, powered by Solar PV panels. This commitment to sustainability highlights our dedication to reducing environmental impact and promoting self-sustainability within the care sector.

As Tammie Carr, Carer at Rownhams Manor, eloquently states: "I feel truly privileged to be working here, watching all the staff have the same great ethics and building wonderful relationships with residents. It’s amazing."

When: Every Thursday, 10am-12pmWhere: Furze Field Manor Care HomeWhat: Tour, refreshments, and on-the-spot interviews

For more information, contact Oyster Care Homes and take the first step toward a rewarding career in care: https://oystercarehomes.co.uk/areas-we-cover/care-homes-in-sussex/