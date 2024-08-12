Join the Furze Field Manor team and make a difference in care
Event Highlights:
Tour the Facilities: Attendees will have the chance to tour Furze Field Manor’s state-of-the-art amenities, including a bistro, cinema, hair salon, and café. Experience firsthand the modern and nurturing environment we provide for our residents.
Meet the Team: Engage with our dedicated team, from experienced managers to on-site chefs, all committed to the highest standards of care.
Immediate Interviews: Quality candidates will be interviewed on the spot. Learn about various roles in-depth and receive detailed information on working with Oyster Care Homes.
Refreshments Provided: Enjoy cakes, coffee, and tea as you explore our beautiful home and learn more about joining our team.
Furze Field Manor sets the standard for 24-hour residential, dementia, and respite care. Our experienced management team ensures a modern, nurturing environment where residents can thrive.
CEO of Oyster Care Homes, Tim Buckley, emphasises: "Our home is designed for comfort, care, and the celebration of life. We are devoted to providing a secure and loving place where residents can flourish."
In partnership with LNT Care Developments, Furze Field Manor is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions, powered by Solar PV panels. This commitment to sustainability highlights our dedication to reducing environmental impact and promoting self-sustainability within the care sector.
As Tammie Carr, Carer at Rownhams Manor, eloquently states: "I feel truly privileged to be working here, watching all the staff have the same great ethics and building wonderful relationships with residents. It’s amazing."
When: Every Thursday, 10am-12pmWhere: Furze Field Manor Care HomeWhat: Tour, refreshments, and on-the-spot interviews
For more information, contact Oyster Care Homes and take the first step toward a rewarding career in care: https://oystercarehomes.co.uk/areas-we-cover/care-homes-in-sussex/
