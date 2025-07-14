Join the summer of play at Standen House and Garden

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Get ready to play at Standen in East Grinstead this summer with school holiday activities for all the family. Until Sunday 7 September younger visitors to the Arts and Crafts house and garden can enjoy active challenges and crazy golf.

Event Highlights:

At Adventure Corner: Have a go at archery and swingball.

On Goose Green: play classic games such as hopscotch, balance beams, dominoes, and giant Connect 4.

Play archery this summer at Standen

Up in the Woodland Den: Test your circus skills with plate spinning, juggling, and dress-up.

On the Croquet lawn: Play a round of crazy golf with Globetrotters 9 hole course. Available every day throughout the summer holidays. Booking is essential.

All children’s activities are free of charge with admission, with an additional charge for crazy golf.

When visiting pick up a family map to make the most of your visit and find the perfect place to spot bees or watch alpacas grazing in the fields.

Play a round of crazy golf.

And on Sunday afternoons in July and August live music from local bands can be heard on the terrace. Food and drink is available, including Pimms and Prosecco, or bring your own picnic and enjoy a relaxing afternoon on the lawn.

