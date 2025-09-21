Join the VOCAL Choir and support local children’s education

Voices of the Community at Lindfield (VOCAL) Choir is inviting new members to join its singing group that raises funds for Lindfield Primary Academy’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA).

Led by Helen Moffatt, a former local primary school music teacher, VOCAL brings together people of all ages from across the community, uniting them through song.

Helen’s vision was to create a community choir that goes beyond music - bringing people together, fostering friendships, and helping raise funds to support pupils’ education and wellbeing at Lindfield Primary Academy.

VOCAL’s repertoire ranges from classics to contemporary. The group like to challenge themselves, laugh together, and leave every rehearsal uplifted and invigorated.

No auditions or previous choral experience are required, and everyone is welcome.

Previous VOCAL performances have included a lively audience-participation concert at All Saints Church, Lindfield with students from the school starring in the performance, and a cabaret evening.

VOCAL meets every Monday evening during term time, at 8pm, at Lindfield Primary Academy. New members can enjoy their first session for free.

For more information or to register your interest in attending a VOCAL rehearsal session contact: [email protected]