Join Us at Hellihubs - a fun, free playgroup in Hellingly

Looking for a relaxed and welcoming space to bond with your child and connect with other families? Hellihubs is a free, drop-in playgroup designed for parents and carers to enjoy quality time with their little ones while meeting new people. Running every Monday (excluding bank holidays) from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM, Hellihubs provides a fun and friendly setting where both parents and children can enjoy play, socialising, and learning.

No booking required—just turn up and play!

Our group provides a fantastic opportunity for children to interact with others of similar ages and explore a variety of play stations. From a creative craft area to a musical zone, ride-on toys, and much more, there's something for every child to enjoy. These activities help spark creativity, coordination, and social interaction while allowing parents to chat, relax, and build connections with fellow parents and carers.

Hellingly Community Hub's Baby & Toddler Group

Hellihubs is led by our wonderful volunteer, Katie, who brings a wealth of experience working with young children. Her warm and friendly approach ensures that every visit is both enjoyable and rewarding for families.

While you're at Hellihubs, enjoy hot drinks, squash, and a selection of biscuits to keep you refreshed as you socialise. We kindly ask for a donation to help support the group and keep this wonderful service running.

Find us at the Hellingly Community Hub at Roebuck Country Park, where we offer ample parking for your convenience, baby change facilities, disabled facilities, and a warm, friendly atmosphere. We're also easily accessible by public transport, with the 1X, 51, and 51X buses stopping nearby.

Whether you're looking to make new friends, provide your child with exciting playtime, or simply enjoy a cup of tea & a chat, Hellihubs is the perfect place to be. We look forward to seeing you there!