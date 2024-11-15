Joining the poppy train: Crawley residents send wreath to London

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah accompanied by the Leader of Crawley Borough Council, Councillor Michael Jones sent a wreath of remembrance to Paddington station on board a dedicated GWR train to mark Armistice Day on 11 November.

Sent on behalf of the residents of Crawley, the wreath was placed upon the war memorial on platform 1, creating a display of remembrance for all the communities served by GWR's intercity trains.

Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah, and Councillor Michael Jones said: “It was privilege to send this wreath on its journey to London, on behalf of the residents of Crawley, to remember those who have served their country and protected our freedoms.”