Jollyes raises money for charity partner NFRSA during first National Service Animal Week

Jollyes, the UK’s leading pet superstore, is celebrating the success of the inaugural National Service Animal Week (5–11 May), which raised vital funds and awareness for the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA).

Held to coincide with the NFRSA’s third anniversary, the week-long campaign saw more than 100 Jollyes stores across the UK—including the newly opened store in Chichester, raising funds, and welcomed retired service animals for in-store visits.

A heart-warming appearance was made by retired explosives service dog Hugo and his handler at the Jollyes Chichester store on Sunday 11 May.

The campaign also saw the launch of Paw-Cura’s NFRSA-branded Snapp-Eez treats available at a special price of £1.98 instead of the normal £3.99, with a donation to the NFRSA from every pack sold, to help celebrate and support National Service Animal Week. They also joined the in-store events with product giveaways and expert advice.

Retired explosives search dog Hugo

Jollyes CEO Joe Wykes, said:

“The energy, generosity and community spirit in our stores this week has been incredible. We’re proud to support the NFRSA and help these deserving animals get the care they need in retirement.

“We’re also hugely grateful to our customers, colleagues, and our partner Paw-Cura for making this week a great success.”

Countess Bathurst, founder of the NFRSA, added:

Retired explosives search dog Hugo with handle Justin

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the support from Jollyes and their wonderful customers. The money raised will go directly to help cover medical and care costs for our incredible retired service animals. This week has shown the true strength of the NFRSA family and what we can achieve together.”

Jollyes’ partnership with the NFRSA began in 2024 and includes in-store donation boxes, support for store openings with service animals, and continued public awareness campaigns.

With plans already in motion for next year’s National Service Animal Week, Jollyes reaffirms its commitment to giving back to the animals that have spent their lives keeping communities safe.