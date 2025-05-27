Josh Babarinde MP celebrates the power of volunteering at Eastbourne school ahead of Volunteers' Week

With Volunteers' Week (2-8 June) approaching, local MP Josh Babarinde OBE visited Roselands Infants' School in Eastbourne on Friday to see first-hand how literacy charity Chapter One and corporate volunteers are boosting literacy skills among young children using its award-winning reading platform.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visit comes as recent statistics show significant literacy challenges in the region. According to the National Literacy Trust (2024), 23% of five-year-olds in East Sussex started primary school this year without the early language and communications skills they need to learn and make friends, while 40% of children in East Sussex from disadvantaged backgrounds left primary school last year unable to read and write well.

During the visit, Mr. Babarinde, accompanied by Lewes and Eastbourne Councillor Daniel Butcher, saw children participating in the charity’s flagship Online Reading Volunteers Programme, where corporate volunteers from Southern Water showcased how they connect virtually with pupils via a secure platform for weekly reading sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Bell, CEO of Chapter One, said: "It’s wonderful to welcome Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde to see how Chapter One's volunteer network transforms children's futures with one-to-one reading support. It’s a simple, powerful idea that allows businesses to make a transformative difference to young lives in the communities that matter to them and their staff.”

Josh Babarinde with children from Roselands Infants' School, Chapter One CEO Emma Bell, Lewes and Eastbourne Councillor Daniel Butcher, headteacher Carol Wallis and Southern Water representatives

Josh Babarinde OBE, MP for Eastbourne, said: "It's inspiring to see the powerful partnership between businesses, schools, and organisations like Chapter One. The corporate volunteers I've met today are making a tangible difference to children's literacy in Eastbourne, where 32.8% of children are living in poverty – higher than the national average and increasing. This innovative approach to volunteering not only helps children develop crucial reading skills but also strengthens the connection between businesses and our local community."

Carol Wallis, headteacher at Roselands Infants' School, commented: "Chapter One has made a significant difference to our pupils' reading abilities and confidence. Having Josh visit today highlights the importance of community involvement in education and how business volunteers can create lasting change in children's lives."

Southern Water education officer Kim Twine said: "Volunteering for Chapter One is incredibly rewarding. It's fantastic to see children gaining confidence week after week, and to know you're helping them build lifelong skills. We currently have 12 reading volunteers from across our staff team and are excited to be expanding this to 30 volunteers for the next academic year, each one playing their part in giving local children’s brighter futures."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Eastbourne, Chapter One partners with Oakwood Primary Academy and Roselands Infants School, where 66 children are matched with corporate volunteers from companies including Arch Insurance International, Heidelberg Materials UK, L&G, MetLife UK, Mott MacDonald and Southern Water for weekly online reading sessions throughout the 2024-25 school year.

For more information about Chapter One, or to get involved as a corporate partner, visit chapterone.org or contact [email protected].