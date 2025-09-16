Journeys Festival of Dance returns this September with free dynamic performances in Uckfield, Hailsham, and Bexhill

Friday 26 - Sunday 28 September 2025 sees the return of Journeys Festival of Dance - a vibrant three-day celebration of movement, choreography and community, organised by local event producers 18 Hours.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free, family-friendly festival celebrates inclusivity and community, blending international talent with local performers. Audiences can expect everything from colourful Bollywood and high-energy breakdance to the elegance of classical Indian dance, with performances staged right in the heart of the towns.

The festival opens in Uckfield on Friday 26 September (3.45pm, Bridge Cottage) with an uplifting performance from Showmi Dance Company. Known for their vibrant Bollywood style, the group brings rhythm, colour and joy to the stage, inviting audiences to celebrate dance as a shared experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday 27 September, Hailsham High Street will host two performances by O’Driscoll Collective (12pm and 1pm). Their piece One% combines the raw energy of breakdance with emotionally charged storytelling, shining a light on mental health awareness. After their second show, the duo will lead a free workshop where audiences can try out some of the moves for themselves.

O'Driscoll Collective

The finale takes place on Sunday 28 September at the De La Warr Pavilion Terrace in Bexhill (12pm and 1pm), where the internationally acclaimed Sujata Banerjee Dance Company will perform a programme of Kathak, one of India’s classical dance forms. The company’s solo and ensemble works showcase the intricate rhythms, expressive storytelling and technical skill that define this elegant artform.

Produced by 18 Hours and supported by Wealden District Council, Rother District Council and the De La Warr Pavilion, Journeys Festival of Dance offers a weekend of professional, accessible dance in outdoor spaces. All events are free, family-friendly, and require no booking.

Full programme details can be found at: 18hours.org.uk/events/journeysfestivalofdance