Joyful visit from Albourne Pre-School brings smiles to residents at Furze Field Manor Care Home, Hassocks

Residents at Furze Field Manor, part of Oyster Care Homes, were treated to a heartwarming visit from the Albourne Pre-School Under 5’s this week. The children arrived in style, travelling by bus from Albourne to spend a memorable afternoon with the residents.

The visit was filled with joy and laughter as the children and residents came together for a range of fun activities.

The little visitors sang some of their favourite songs, accompanied by jingling bells handed out to everyone, creating a lively and musical atmosphere.

They also played with a colourful parachute and balloons, encouraging movement, interaction, and plenty of smiles.After all the excitement, the children shared biscuits with the residents, while Furze Field Manor gifted the young visitors chocolate coins as a thank you for visiting.

One of the children summed up the experience, saying, "We love it here," while Eve Gerhold, one of the group leaders from Albourne Pre-School, said, “It was lovely to see the residents’ faces light up with the arrival of the children.

”The team at Furze Field Manor believes strongly in the power of intergenerational activities, which provide opportunities for meaningful interaction between residents and young children. These visits help build connections, promote wellbeing, and bring joy to everyone involved.

Wendy Peacock, General Manager at Furze Field Manor care home, said:"Intergenerational activities are really important for us at Furze Field Manor. We love seeing the smiles these moments bring to our residents and our young visitors alike. We’re already looking forward to welcoming the Albourne Under 5’s back again soon!

"For more information on Furze Field Manor Care Home and its community-focused approach to care, visit https://oystercarehomes.co.uk/care-homes/furze-field-manor/.