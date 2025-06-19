JPSE-19-06-25-Heathfield Tunnel is reopened to mark 60 years since the final train passed through

Thanks to the Spa Valley Railway, Wealden District and Heathfield and Waldron Parish councils, the tunnel gates were thrown open. Visitors were able to admire the sophisticated engineering and robust condition of the tunnel.

The opening weekend was organised by the Tunbridge Wells-based heritage rail group to commemorate its 60th anniversary.

Classic buses, by courtesy of the Broimley Bus Group, were laid on to ferry visitors from Tunbridge Wells to Heathfield. Pressed into service were Leyland Titan, MCW Metrobus, Dennis Dart SLF and Caetano Nimbus plus a Volvo B7TL Alexander ALX400. Buses ran every 50 minutes throughout each of the three days.

Volunteers spent thousands of hours restoring the 242-metre tunnel, once part of the disused Cuckoo Line running from Polegate to Eridge via Heathfield.

The line was fully opened in 1880 and closed to passengers in 1965. The last steam train finally ran on the line in the same year. The tunnel accommodated freight trains until 1968 and has since remained closed for safety reasons.

Since 1990 the Cuckoo Line has operated as a leisure walking, cycling and riding route from Heathfield to Polegate called the Cuckoo Trail. It is used by more than 250 visitors every year.

The original line was built in two sections by the London, Brighton and South Coast Railway to prevent its rival, the South Eastern Railway accessing Eastbourne traffic. First to be laid was the branch from Polegate to Hailsham which opened on May 14, 1849.

The line passed through Hellingly (where the electric Hospital Railway once operated) and headed through Horam, Heathfield, Mayfield, Rotherfield and Mark Cross before joining the Oxted Line at Redgate Mill junction before arriving at Eridge.

The route continued along what is now the Spa Valley Railway, leaving the Oxted Line at Birchden Junction, heading for Groombridge, High Rocks Halt and eventually Tunbridge Wells West.

But from the 1950s onwards, rail passengers and goods were lost to the more convenient buses and lorries. Facing increasing financial losses, the line was closed by British Rail under the Beeching cuts and In 1968 the track was torn up.

Much of the line was left untouched until the early 1990s and a large part of it now rests on private land and in gardens. However the principal part of it has since been converted into the Cuckoo Trail running from Heathfield to Polegate.

Would-be visitors from Tunbridge Wells West station were invited to view films of the Cuckoo Line, enjoy photo displays and information boards depicting the history of the line, They were also invited to visit the footplates of some visiting historic locomotives.

At Eridge the Spa Valley Railway's red van was open selling food and drink. While on the train at Tunbridge Wells West, hot, cold and alcoholic drinks were served together with fresh bacon rolls, pastries, croissants and sandwiches.

The name 'Cuckoo Line' reflects an ancient tradition in Heathfield which saw Dame Heffle release a cuckoo from her basket to mark the onset of Spring. In latter years the 'cuckoo' was replaced with a homing pigeon which headed straight back to hts home perch having been released at the town's Cuckoo Fair.

Scores of visitors walked the whole length of the tunnel which was lit by electricity provided by a generator. They all remarked at the excellent condition of the-U-shaped structure. Many subsequently took to social media to plead for the line to be re-opened, along with the Uckfield to Lewes line.

1 . unnamed - 2025-06-19T151901.974.jpg Heathfield tunnel Photo: sk