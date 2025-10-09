jpsenews-10-10-25- Gatwick's second runway will have 'profound implications' on rail network argues Uckfield trains expert

Brian, a BML2 campaigner from Uckfield and a respected author of many books on the rail industry, said: "No-one has commented on the severe impact the runway will have on the county's rail network, not just Brighton and Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill and Crawley but Lewes and all those coastal towns which nowadays are wholly reliant on the Brighton mainline."

Accordingly his team has published an article on the BML website headed: "Green for Gatwick but Red for Rail.'

He points out: "Ten years ago we published a pamphlet showing we were not simply being alarmist. But Network Rail, Southern and even the DfT were aware of the dire situation.

"Apart from making it easier to stand on the hideously uncomfortable Thameslink trains, nothing has been done to enable more trains to operate between the South Coast and London. With rail passenger volumes now recovered (and predicted to double) – let alone the impact LGW2 will have on the BML – we really are up the proverbial creek."

At the foot of the pamphlet is the comment by Chris Burchell, Managing Director, Southern which stated ten years ago: "We would like to have a more efficient diversionary route for the BML for times of major disruption and engineering work."

On that basis, authors note how London's two main arterial rail connections to the South East are under extreme pressure. The Brighton and Tonbridge main lines cannot support any more trains. At the time the DfT warned how longer 12-car trains could be 'a useful medium-term contribution to BML capacity but will not on its own provide a long-term solution./'

Brian cites increasing pressure for new housing and he feels commuters in this part of the world, and elsewhere, deserve the better deal that BML2 could offer.

The pamphlet concludes: "The BML (London to Brighton mainline) is such a busy and vital transport corridor and must have BML2 alongside as a realistic alternative for when things go wrong - such as train breakdowns, signal, point and infrastructure failures, accidents, suicides, bad weather, freak incidents and regular weekend engineering closures."

Brian adds: "This is an issue which is going to affect so many people in the South."