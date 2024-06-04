Jurassic encounter for Forge Wood pupils

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children from Forge Wood Primary School in Crawley created their very own dinosaur when they visited London’s Natural History Museum last month.

It was the first time that the trip had taken place and came after the 58 Year 1 children had been studying the classification of animals into five groups, and learning the difference between vertebrates and invertebrates – and they were able to put their knowledge into practice at the Museum, as well as enjoy an encounter with a prehistoric beast.

“We explored the different animal exhibitions, including mammals, fish, birds, reptiles and amphibians,” explained class teacher Emily Stevens.

“We also took part in an engaging workshop, where we learnt about and built a large-scale stegosaurus.”

Jurassic encounter for Forge Wood.

“Trips are hugely important to children at Forge Wood, and give them the opportunities to deepen their understanding of topics we have studied at school,” she added.