Just so quirky! Floral Fringe Fair announces Green Man, Green Woman and Loxwood Fairy competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With an exciting new twist for 2024, The Floral Fringe Fair being held in the Loxwood Meadows on August 31 and September 1, is inviting visitors to make a Green Man, Green Woman or Loxwood Fairy to be installed as part of the show in the Enchanted Woodland.

Once again, the Floral Fringe Fair is bringing an eclectic mix of artists, vintage stalls, steampunk, plants, music, dancing, classic cars and a display of quirky and colourful Alternative and Retro Caravans, for a weekend of fun and laughter.

Jean Jackman, organiser of the event explained: “Adorning the woodland area with the Green Men, Green Women and Loxwood Fairies created by our wonderful visitors, will add a new dimension to the fun and quirky interest that is always centre place at the fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We encourage visitors to come dressed up in vintage, steampunk or just a fabulous hat, and many arrive in the most stunning costumes. Having them display their very own creative flair in the woodland too, whether the Green Person or Loxwood Fairy be life size, or a smaller creation to perch in a tree, will just add to our so typically British and truly eccentric fair!”

Create your Green Man, Woman or Loxwood Fairy for the Floral Fringe Fair Competition.

The most popular pieces of work created by an adult and a child will be voted for by the Fair’s visitors, and prizes will be awarded by a Green Man and his Queen. The showpieces can be created from anything that works - perhaps sticks, wood, plant material, fabric or maybe recycled items too.

The weekend event which has a vintage twist, will herald a diverse choice of food stalls including vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options. Ranging from wagyu burgers through to vegan wraps, cakes, vegetable pakoras, quiche, salads and Eastern Mediterranean street food, taste buds will be tantalised!

Live music covering Steampunk and Jive Boogie, Big Band, Jazz and Blues will tempt, delight and incite those dance moves. And, even more treats will be on hand with a vintage tea lodge in the woods, gin stall, local wine stall, beer tent with Pimms and a new kombucha tea stall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition… car owners with a classic pre-1980 car, hot rod, vintage car, motorbike or interesting vehicle of any kind are being encouraged to bring it and show it off. Enticing Forest Bathing and Bach Flower remedies will showcase with a selection of wellness and alternative stalls, and dogs on leads are most welcome too. There is even a dog artist ready to capture your beloved pooch on canvas!

To enter the Green Man, Green Woman and Loxwood Fairy competition, email Jean Jackman for an entry form at [email protected] or call her on 07939 272443.