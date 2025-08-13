K2 Crawley celebrates major milestone with completion of gym refurbishment

K2 Crawley is celebrating a significant milestone in its ongoing £2.5 million refurbishment project with the completion of its brand-new, state-of-the-art gym.

Managed by Everyone Active, on behalf of Crawley Borough Council, the centre is currently undergoing a wide range of improvements designed to meet the growing needs of the local community.

The newly refurbished gym, which is now open to customers, features the latest Life Fitness equipment across expanded cardio, functional training, and weights areas.

The upgraded gym offers additional squat racks, benches, Watt bikes, and a range of functional fitness equipment that supports emerging fitness trends such as Hyrox.

LR Cllr Chris Mullins, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Wellbeing; Cllr Michael Jones, Leader; Cllr Atif Nawaz, Deputy Leader and Cabinet; Jon Hodgson, Everyone Active Contract Manager at K2 Crawley

A new recovery area, equipped with Theragun technology, has also been introduced to support members’ wellness and recovery routines.

Alongside the gym, a second new Group Exercise studio has been created featuring new mats and equipment including weights. Sound and lighting systems have also been upgraded to amplify the customer experience.

This marks the completion of the second phase of the refurbishment, which also included the introduction of a brand-new group cycling studio, fitted with top-of-the-line Keiser bikes, upgraded lighting, and a high-spec sound system.

A new multi-purpose studio for group exercise classes and a fully renovated reception area were also delivered as part of the first phase.

K2 Crawley gym refurbishment with a group of local athletes who are part of the Everyone Active Sporting Champions programme

Work continues on the final upgrades, which are expected to conclude by early Autumn.

The refurbishment project has been jointly funded by Everyone Active and Crawley Borough Council.

Jon Hodgson, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We’re excited to unveil K2 Crawley’s transformed gym space – it’s modern, spacious, and packed with the very latest equipment. These upgrades are a reflection of our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional facilities that help support the health and wellbeing of our local community.”

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing at Crawley Borough Council, added: “It is great to see the completion of the second phase of the K2 Crawley refurbishment following our £2 million investment in the project. These new state-of-the-art facilities will help residents of all ages to stay active and healthy.”