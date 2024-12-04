K2 Crawley hosts British Down Syndrome Swimming Championships

K2 Crawley recently hosted the third annual British Down Syndrome Swimming Championships. Over 120 swimmers took part in the event which was made possible by a small grant from Crawley Borough Council.

The grant was one of a series that are provided to small charities and groups from the council to help promote inclusivity and diversity in the borough.

The latest small grants round saw over £10,000 being handed out for a range of projects. These included:

- new lighting at Downsman Bowls Club

Councillor Sue Mullins and Councillor Chris Mullins visited the British Down Syndrome Swimming Championships

- new self-defence classes for five to seven year olds at Broadfield Community Centre delivered by the Authentic Taekwondo Association

- Crawley Swimming Club to provide coaches for disability swim club Flamingos

- The Russell Martin Foundation to deliver extra time learning projects in Crawley for young people

- new equipment for The Swallows Over 50s club

- additional dancing sessions delivered by local group Dancehub

- funding for the Crawley Campaign Against Racism

Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture, said: “It was fantastic to visit K2 Crawley to present the small grant for the Down Syndrome swimming gala. Ensuring inclusivity across the borough is a priority of the council and there couldn’t be a greater example than this swimming gala. Congratulations to all those who took part.

“We are really pleased to support these smaller groups and charities with our small grants scheme this year. They are providing activities for residents of all ages and backgrounds, all of which contribute to building the great community spirit that we have here.”

Swimmer, Mark Evens said: “As Captain of Down Syndrome Swimming Great Britain, I would like to thank Crawley Borough Council for supporting us to host the British Down Syndrome Swimming Championships. Once again, it was a fantastic event.

“Personally, I love being able to race in a competition where it is just my peers with Down Syndrome. Somehow, it brings out the best in me, as shown by my results - six golds and two silver medals and a new Masters European record in the 100m Freestyle. I can't wait to do it all again next year!"

Local voluntary and community organisations can apply online for a small grant from Crawley Borough Council at crawley.gov.uk/grants