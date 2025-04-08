K2 Crawley refurbishment start date revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

K2 Crawley has revealed the start date for its upcoming refurbishment, following recent news the centre will benefit from £2.5 million investment.

Works to upgrade the health and fitness facilities at the popular leisure centre will start from Monday April 28 and are set to be completed by early Autumn.

The centre, which is managed by Everyone Active on behalf of Crawley Borough Council, will see a wide range of improvements, designed to meet the needs of the local community.

The improved facilities will include a cutting-edge gym expansion, with all new state-of-the-art Life Fitness equipment. The weights area will increase in size and new equipment will include additional squat racks and benches, catering for the increase in demand for this type of training.

Both the functional and cardio areas will also increase in size, with new equipment such as treadmills and Watt bikes added, alongside a range of new functional fitness equipment delivering against the new and growing ‘Hyrox’ trend.

A recovery area will also be introduced within the gym area, offering Theragun recovery equipment.

The new group cycling studio will see all current bikes replaced with brand-new Keiser bikes, alongside a modernised studio, with upgraded lighting and music system. Virtual spin will still be available, alongside a new Les Mills product, offering a wider variety for spin sessions.

The revamped group exercise studios will offer new mats, and equipment including weights, alongside upgraded sound and lighting, to amplify users experience.

As part of the centre’s aim to provide a holistic approach, the existing meeting rooms will be transformed into a new and modernised, multi-purpose area which will house a Wellness Studio offering classes such as Yoga and Pilates, alongside space for meetings, conferences and events. Finally, a sleek new reception area will also be introduced.

The staged refurbishment, which is funded by both Everyone Active and Crawley Borough Council, has been designed to minimise disruption and keep the centre open and running as normal. Customers are still advised to book classes via the Everyone Active App.

Customers are advised to visit the FAQ page on the website for further information.

Jon Hodgson, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We’re delighted to announce the start date for the refurbishment at K2 Crawley. We’re creating a new and improved space, seeing upgrades to the gym, fitness and spin studios, alongside other areas of the centre, enabling us to provide for more members of the community.

“We’ve very carefully planned a staged approach to the refurbishment works, to minimise disruption and keep the leisure centre running as normal. We’ll be communicating regularly with all customers about each stage, to keep everyone updated on our progress.

“We’re excited to see the end result later in the year and believe the local community will see huge benefits from this joint investment with Crawley Borough Council.”

For more information, please visit the centre website here: Exciting £2.5M Transformation at K2 Crawley - Everyone Active