K2 Crawley to benefit from £2.5 million investment

K2 Crawley will benefit from £2.5 million investment in upgrading its health and fitness facilities starting from Spring this year.

Everyone Active has been managing the leisure centre in partnership with Crawley Borough Council since November 2018. This funding agreement, which has been approved by Full Council and is subject to contract, will see Crawley Borough Council provide around £2m of capital funding towards the upgrade of K2 Crawley’s health and fitness facilities, with the leisure provider contributing the rest.

The improved facilities will include cutting-edge gym expansion with all new state-of-the-art fitness equipment, a brand-new group cycling studio, revamped group exercise studios, a sleek new reception area and refreshed meeting rooms with modernised spaces for meetings, conferences and events.

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “We’re thrilled to be contributing this massive £2million investment to keep K2 Crawley a world-beating leisure centre and a leader in its field. The investment will not only benefit leisure centre-users but will also continue the town’s proud heritage of sporting achievement and activity.”

Councillors from Crawley Borough Council gathered with Everyone Active to mark the £2.5 million investment in K2 Crawley

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, commented: “Having been involved in K2 Crawley since its earliest planning stages, it gives me real pleasure to see how much it has grown and improved. The leisure centre now gets over 1.4 million visits each year and these latest planned improvements are an illustration of how we are always looking to better meet the needs of its users.”

Stuart Mills, area contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We are delighted that approval has been granted on the proposed £2million investment at K2 Crawley, to remodel the health and fitness facilities. The centre is a key pillar of the local community and the significant planned improvements will provide the best opportunities for Crawley residents to enjoy keeping fit and healthy.”