K2 Crawley's 20th birthday is well worth celebrating

Members of Crawley Borough Council's Cabinet, the Mayor of Crawley, Alderman Colin Lloyd and founding Cabinet Member Robbie Sharma celebrated K2 Crawley's twentieth anniversary on Sunday

Sunday was a very special day as we celebrated the 20th anniversary of K2 Crawley. Built by Crawley Borough Council, it was a delight to take a tour of the centre, seeing world-class facilities that facilitate region wide sport and athleticism.

When I see this, and look at the display of sporting champions on the K2 wall, I see a council that for over half a century has worked with dedication to promote sporting excellence. And this Labour council, over many decades, has honoured that commitment to the full and today is no different.

K2 has an Olympic-sized swimming pool, squash facilities which are the envy of many areas, a fantastic indoor bowls facility, the new spin room for cyclists, studios revamped, a vastly expanded gym. K2 has received considerable investment in the past year, around £2.5 million and it shows.

It was a huge pleasure to welcome councillors, past and present to join council officers and Everyone Active staff and leisure centre users to celebrate an open day demonstrating many of the vast and varied activities that go on here. Fencing, gymnastics, rugby, athletics, table tennis, martial arts, fitness classes. The list very much goes on!

And how lovely to meet some of the established clubs, many that trace their past back to the old leisure centre on Haslett Avenue.

It was lovely to welcome back the former Cabinet Member present for the opening 20 years ago, Robbie Sharma. And to hear Mayor of Crawley Sharmila Sivarajah and current Cabinet Member Chris Mullins speak on what it means for all of us.

A few words about Councillor Mullins. Chris had been there for the very beginnings of plans for the Centre, right from its inception and has been Cabinet Member for Leisure for well over half of the lifetime of the centre. Some people may not fully realise what a Crawley institution Chris has been over the years, and how much they have to thank him for his vision and enthusiasm for sports, arts and leisure and wellbeing.

I can promise along with these improvements, it will be far from the last announcement on K2 before this council ceases to exist in 2028, so stay tuned!

Thanks to all who helped make this special day, showing Crawley at its very best. Let's talk our Town up, because on the things that really matter, we do them very well indeed.