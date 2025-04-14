Karaoke runner from Lancing to sing his way through the London Marathon to help raise money for WaterAid UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stuart Taylor, 45, from Lancing, Sussex, will be running this year’s London Marathon wearing a karaoke backpack and singing for 26 miles - all in support of WaterAid UK. He’s been documenting his training on both TikTok and Instagram, and says his aim is to bring people together through his karaoke machine.

Inspired by his runs around the South Downs National Park, where he'd frequently find himself bursting into song mid-run, Stuart is combining his passions to take on the London Marathon.

Stuart, who works as a consultant, has been preparing by singing throughout his marathon training – and adding additional strength training to prepare for carrying his 8kg karaoke backpack around London. He’ll be encouraging his fellow runners to join in on the day and says that there’s something for everyone in his playlist, including a few water-themed songs.

Stuart has been raising money for WaterAid for the last 25 years, through sponsored mountain climbs, raft racing, and even a previous marathon in Iceland. Most recently he took part in the Brighton Half Marathon fundraising for WaterAid, where he sang karaoke – but this will be the first time he completes a full marathon whilst singing throughout. He said; “Running and singing bring people together – so it makes sense to me to try and do both at the same time! It’s fantastic how many people love to join in with the karaoke, and I can’t wait to experience this in the London Marathon.

“I think fundraising like this is the single most helpful way I can contribute to WaterAid, and support increased access to clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene around the world.”

After the London Marathon, Stuart will be taking a break from karaoke as his wife is due to give birth to their second child in a few weeks’ time. His family will be watching out for him on TV and cheering Stuart on from their home in Brighton.

Jennie York, Executive Director of Communications and Fundraising at WaterAid UK, said: “We’re so grateful for all our runners taking part in the London Marathon; it is always a great moment for raising funds and awareness for our life-changing work. Special thanks to Stuart for taking on this unique challenge; his karaoke is a fantastic way to bring people together whilst raising funds to help communities thrive around the world.

“Clean water is the foundation for good health and a life full of opportunity, so the money raised by Stuart really will help change lives.”

Globally, nearly one in ten people don’t have clean water close to home, and almost one in five don’t have a decent toilet of their own.1 Every day, more than 1,000 children under five die from diarrhoeal diseases caused by unsafe water, sanitation and hygiene.2

Change starts with water. Along with decent toilets and good hygiene, clean water means people can break free from poverty and build the lives they want, with dignity. Babies are born healthier, children grow up stronger, women and girls spend less time collecting water and more time in work or school, and whole communities thrive.

Find out more on Stuart’s JustGiving page