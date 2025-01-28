Karen Bedwell backs People Need people Project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Uckfield Mayor, Karen Bedwell has chosen a scheme which unites business and the voluntary sector as her project for the year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She says The People Need People project's vision is to bring thesectors together so skills can be transferred from the workplace to volunteering.

She explained this could be helping a charity with compliance, DBS,treasurer or secretary roles, supporting a charity with the loan of employees to help drive patients to medical appointments or supply equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen added: "Anything to help the amazing volunteer and charity groups that support all generations of people in this town from 0-100 and beyond!"

Karen Bedwell

Anyone who would like to find out more should contact Wealden Volunteering which is building a database of what groups need and sharing that with the Chamber of Commerce which will in turn share with business members.

Businesses looking for team-building opportunities can contact Wealden Volunteering directly for a list of how they can help local groups.And she thanked the local businesses which are already supporting local charities.

Karen concluded: "I hope we can make those relationships stronger than ever and keep that strong supportive community network in Uckfield asour town grows."