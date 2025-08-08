Kathy Butler returns as President of Hailsham Lions

Kathy Butler returns to be President of Hailsham Lions.

In her first media statement, Kathy explained some of the Club's plans for the future -

"So far this year the Lions have supported VE Day, Sussex Day and attended a few school fetes. The ROAR programme continues for schools to create a worthy project for the community. This is always an exciting event for those involved and shows the young talent we have in the town.

"We're supporting the Hailsham Festival again this year with our stalls at the Nostalgia Fair, and the Town Council with the re-organisation of its street markets. Other planned events include a Rum Infusion Quiz evening on 19 September. Further details to be announced nearer the time. A Diabetes Day in October, and, of course, we'll be joining in the fun at the Christmas Light Up evening in November. There are other events being discussed at the moment, with new games being devised to attract the young at heart. And our book shop continues to flourish thanks to your continued support. So, please check out our Facebook page and Instagram for updates.

Honorary Lion Jayne Torvill and Kathy Butler

"Last but certainly not least, it would be remiss of me not to mention the need for new members. If anyone would like the chance to spread a little love in the community, do please contact us. Details are:

email: [email protected] or phone 0345 833 828.

"Meantime, I wish you all the very best and look forward to meeting you when we are in town."