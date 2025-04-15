Kayaking at Night named one of the Top 50 Unique Great British Bucket List Experiences to Tick Off in Your Lifetime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With record breaking experience day sales over Christmas and a growing trend of gift givers searching for truly memorable, one-of-a-kind presents, Kayaking at Night stood out as a must do moment for thousands of Brits ticking lifelong dreams off their list.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is a huge honour for Lewes,” said Abi Sadler, Head of Partnerships at WonderDays. “Our data shows a massive national shift towards choosing meaningful experiences over material gifts — and Kayaking at Night has captured people’s imaginations.”

The “Great British Bucket List” was compiled using real purchase data from WonderDays' nationwide customer base. Over the past 12 months, experiences like Kayaking at Night have seen soaring popularity, as Brits seek out unforgettable moments for loved ones, especially during peak gifting periods like Christmas and summer.

Why It’s a Big Deal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kayakers at night

- More than 3,000 WonderDays experiences were booked in December alone — and Kayaking at Night broke into the top tier of bucket list adventures.

- Experiences were chosen based on real sales and customer reviews, not marketing — meaning Kayaking at Night earned its spot by sheer demand.

- The WonderDays Bucket List celebrates experiences people are actively seeking out to tick off lifetime goals, from major milestones to spur-of-the-moment adventures.

- Featuring in the Top 50 means Lewes is now firmly on the map for travellers building their ultimate British adventure list.

“We created the Great British Bucket List to spotlight the most iconic, meaningful and unforgettable experiences in the UK,” said Matt Jones, Managing Director of WonderDays. “To see Kayaking at Night in Lewes hit the Top 50 is not just a win for the business — it’s a huge boost for local tourism and pride. It means your town is home to one of the best things to do in the country.”

WonderDays, the UK's fastest-growing experience day provider, is now working with local media outlets to share these achievements and encourage more people to explore the bucket list-worthy adventures in their own backyard.

What’s Next?

Kayakers enjoying the water at night!

With summer just around the corner and gifting occasions like Father’s Day and weddings on the rise, Kayaking at Night is expected to continue its upward trajectory as a top seller for those looking to gift unforgettable memories.

To find out more, visit: https://www.wonderdays.co.uk/blog/50-unique-great-british-bucket-list-experiences-to-tick-off-in-your-lifetime#id-7249486