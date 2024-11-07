Keeping old folkies moving in Chichester

Folks across West Sussex are invited to head to Chichester to enjoy a folk music Chrismassy afternoon as well as a festive cream team.

Vicki Swan and Jonny Dyer are two of the most versatile musicians of the folk circuit today and will be helping to keep the old folkies moving when they play a st at Chichester's Brick Kiln next month.

Vicki and Jonny will perform in the garden centre on Tuesday, December 3, from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £14.99 per person which includes a delicious festive cream team.

So why not get out, get moving and enjoy this folk duo.